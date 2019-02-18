Tokyo Tech develops atomic clock for small satellites

Researchers at Tokyo Institute of Technology, Ricoh co. and Japan's National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology have developed an ultra-low-power atomic clock (ULPAC) for small satellites.



The fully functional atomic clock consumes an order of magnitude less power than that of previously reported devices. It also excels in two other critical aspects: volume occupied and Allan deviation, which is a measure of the stability of the frequency of a clock.



