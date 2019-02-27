Telenor expands partnerships with Cisco

Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins and Telenor Group CEO Sigve Brekke signed a Joint Purpose Agreement 2.0 expanding their collaboration across cybersecurity, cloud and the digital workplace. Telenor will also explore Open Virtualized RAN (vRAN) solutions for 5G with Cisco.



“Cisco is focused on innovating to help our customers evolve their networks to be more flexible and programmable as we look to 5G, and the billions of connections this new era will make possible. Telenor Group shares our vision for the digital future, and we look forward to continuing to deliver on our mutual commitments to benefit both of our customers,“ said Chuck Robbins, Chairman and CEO, Cisco.



“We’re in the midst of modernising Telenor, preparing both ourselves and our customers for continued digitalisation. Doing so, we’re happy to further enhance our collaboration with a key technology partner such as Cisco for solutions within cybersecurity, cloud and open vRAN for 5G. We’re already working closely together on a number of innovative projects and are looking forward to a deeper engagement on some of the areas that matter most to our customers: fast, reliable, efficient and secure connectivity,” said Sigve Brekke, President & CEO of Telenor Group.