Telefónica picks Ixia for Global Network Visibility Architecture

Telefónica has selected visibility solutions from Ixia for monitoring their physical and virtual networks worldwide.



Ixia’s visibility solutions deployed by Telefónica include:





Ixia’s Network Packet Brokers (NPBs), which deliver intelligent, sophisticated and programmable network flow optimization and provide visibility and security of business assets enabling monitoring teams to quickly resolve application performance bottlenecks, troubleshoot problems, improving network monitoring and security tools

Ixia’s network tap products, including optical fiber taps, copper taps and tap aggregators, for visibility into network traffic to help maintain optimal performance and security

Ixia Fabric Controller (IFC) for centralized management of NPBs to create a security and monitoring fabric that operates as a single, cohesive layer

“As the growth in data continues and service providers embrace virtualization, 5G and other new offerings, the need to ensure network performance, security and quality of experience is greater than ever,” said Mark Pierpoint, president of Ixia Solutions Group at Keysight Technologies. “Working with one of the world’s leading service providers, as well as our local partners, has enabled Ixia to deliver a worldwide visibility architecture which meets Telefónica’s need for a cost-effective visibility solution delivering unmatched business insight.”Ixia visibility solution deployments have been completed for Telefónica in Spain, Germany, UK, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, and Centro America (Guatemala, Costa Rica, Nicaragua and Panama) with ongoing projects in several other locations.Ixia is a unit of Keysight Technologies.