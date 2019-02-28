Telefónica brings 5G to Barcelona'a famed Camp Nou stadium

Telefónica has installed 5G in Camp Nou, Barcelona's legendary football stadium using massive MIMO active antennas in the 3.5GHz.



Ericsson is the main radio supplier for Telefónica Spain, including the city of Barcelona. Currently, the Camp Nou stadium has a dedicated 3G and 4G coverage system based on Ericsson Micro Radio Units and the Radio Dot System in the VIP areas. This solution makes Camp Nou one of the best stadiums in Europe in terms of mobile capacity and performance.In addition, Telefónica and Ericsson with other partners announced a 5G-based television production solution that enables immediate TV coverage with professional quality.