Telefónica and Seat to show 5G connected car

Telefónica, in conjunction with SEAT and other partners, will present a 5G connected car scenario at the upcoming MWC19 event this month on the streets of L’Hospitalet de Llobregat.



Two technologies will be showcased: C-V2X (Cellular Vehicle to Everything) and .C-V2X, which enables assisted driving by allowing the vehicle to communicate with all the elements around it (cars, traffic lights, traffic signals, pedestrians, cyclists, motorcycles...). The 5G network ensures the low latency necessary for the cars to be able to "talk" to the city.





Telefónica provides the end-to-end connectivity and, as a novelty, is opening-up its network so third parties can deploy applications at the edge of the network, such as traffic management for this use case.

Ficosa has developed and produced the in-car C-V2X communications platform that allows the transmission of information from the car to any entity that might impact the vehicle, and vice versa.

i2CAT was in charge of the development of the ultra-precise location solution for bicycles.

ETRA is the supplier of the road infrastructure that provides connectivity with the traffic light system.

Mobile World Capital Barcelona, representing 5G Barcelona, is the global supervisor of the project.

Ericsson has provided 5G technology and Qualcomm Technologies the 5G connectivity platform both for the network communication and for the direct communication.

The project is framed within the 5G Barcelona initiative, aimed at consolidating the city of Barcelona as the reference 5G hub in Europe.