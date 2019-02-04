T-Systems consolidates from 89 to 13 data centers worldwide

In what it calls the world's largest transformation project, T-Systems has reduced the number of its data centers worldwide from 89 to 13 while increasing its overall compute and storage capacity by approximately 25 percent.



The transformation comprised a total of 5,200 migration projects with around 23,600 compute servers alone, 60 percent of these in Germany.



"We are particularly proud of the fact that we were able to implement the transformation without any loss of quality in customer operations," explained Jörn Kellermann, responsible for IT production at T-Systems.







In September, T-Systems opened its Biere II data center in Saxony-Anhalt after 18 months of construction. With the completion of the second construction phase, Biere now boasts an IT production area of over 11,000 square meters, providing enough space for up to 100,000 servers. The campus has the potential to grow to nearly 40,000 square meters.