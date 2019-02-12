Symantec acquires Luminate Security for perimeter defense

Symantec announced the acquisition of Luminate Security, a privately held company developing Software Defined Perimeter technology. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Luminate enables security and IT teams to create Zero Trust Application Access architecture without traditional VPN appliances.



Luminate's Secure Access Cloud securely connects any user from any device, anywhere in the world to corporate applications, on-premises and in the cloud, while all other corporate resources are cloaked without granting access to the entire network.The company says its approach prevents any lateral movements to other network resources while eliminating the risk of network-based attacks.Symantec said Luminate’s Secure Access Cloud technology further extends the power of its own Integrated Cyber Defense Platform to users as they access workloads and applications regardless of where those workloads are deployed or what infrastructure they are accessed through.