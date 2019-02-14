Super Micro Computer, which supplies server and storage solutions, expects to report the following financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2018:







Net sales in a range of $915 million to $925 million compared to its previous guidance range of $830 million to $890 million

GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 13.9% to 14.1%



GAAP fully diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.25 to $0.30; non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.57 to $0.61

Cash flow from operations of $42 million and capital expenditures of $4 million

GAAP gross margin for the fiscal second quarter of 2019 that the Xompany expects to report is in the range of 13.9% to 14.1% and GAAP fully diluted earnings per share is in the range of $0.25 to $0.30.