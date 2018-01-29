Sumitomo Electric to deliver Aquantia's automotive Multi-Gig Ethernet

Sumitomo Electric Industries and Aquantia announced a strategic partnership for Sumitomo Electric to deliver Aquantia's Multi-Gig Ethernet connectivity products to global manufacturers of autonomous vehicles.



The products, Sumitomo Electric connectors, cables and subsystem capabilities combined with Aquantia AQcelerate automotive PHYs, are targeted at In-Vehicle Networks (IVNs) that enable new levels of autonomous driving. The agreement will allow the two companies to co-develop new capabilities for Aquantia AQcelerate devices that meet the needs of Sumitomo Electric’s global customers.



“By including Aquantia’s Multi-Gig capabilities with our automotive product offerings, Sumitomo Electric is making a landmark contribution to the autonomous vehicle ecosystem,” said Toshiaki Kakii, Managing Executive Officer of Sumitomo Electric. “A Multi-Gig IVN ensures the highest level of safety for drivers, passengers and anyone else sharing the road. Autonomous driving requires massive amounts of data transfers within the vehicle, and the combination of Sumitomo Electric and Aquantia will help make it seamless for Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) customers to create a safe, enjoyable in-car experience.”





The market for automotive Ethernet could be many times larger than the data center, enterprise and access segments where multi-gig Ethernet-over-copper used today. Future vehicles, especially Level 4/5 autonomous vehicles, will require high-performance onboard networks to connect cameras, sensors, and displays with GPUs and CPUs.







Aquantia's AQcelerate Automotive product line includes the following devices, which all support data rates up to 10GbE:

The AQV107 Multi-Gig PHY

The AQVC107 PCIe Multi-Gig MAC+PHY Ethernet controller

The AQVC100 PCIe Multi-Gig controller (MAC only)

