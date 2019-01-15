STACK issues $850 million in bonds for its data center ambitions

STACK Infrastructure, the new data center company that combines facilities from Infomart Data Centers and IPI Partners, announced the issuance of $850 million of securitized notes (rated investment grade at A- by Standard & Poor’s).
STACK said it is committed to being the data center industry leader in building and delivering flexible critical infrastructure solutions that meet and support the complex requirements of enterprise and hyperscale deployments.
“This financing immediately positions STACK with the long-term capital structure to support the scaled critical infrastructure demands of our growing clients,” said Brian Cox, Chief Executive Officer. “We are pleased that the offering was well received by investors and believe their confidence highlights the strength of our team and the quality of the platform we’ve assembled. This is just the most recent success of many since STACK launched and there is much more to come."
STACK Infrastructure outlines U.S. data center strategy
STACK, which is underwritten by IPI Partners, combines existing operating data centers in six U.S. markets with significant expansion and development capacity. The company’s offering includes hyperscale campuses and build-to-suit data centers, immediately available wholesale colocation and private data suites, and powered shell options.
The existing STACK operating assets, totaling over 100 megawatts of capacity and approximately 1.5 million square feet in aggregate, include:
Assets previously marketed under the Infomart Data Centers brand:
Other assets already owned by IPI Partners:
- Atlanta, Georgia
- Chicago, Illinois
- Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas (2)