Siklu intros Multi-Gigabit MultiHaul Mesh Node

Siklu, which specializes in millimeter wave wireless solutions, introduced a 360-degree coverage mesh node as part of its MultiHaul series.



The new MultiHaul N360 is topology independent and can be deployed in PtMP or a mesh topology with a built-in wireless backhaul. The node can be installed as an enhanced Base Unit in a PtMP topology, with the advantage of only one install required for >90° coverage and the wireless backhaul connection. If the target region is a neighborhood of Single Family Units, where take rates are uncertain, the N360 can be used as a self-organizing (SON) mesh node, adding nodes as the network expands and densifies. It provides built-in wireless backhaul via other N360 devices or the ability to connect to a network POP via fiber or a Siklu EtherHaul link with up to 10Gbps On the subscriber side, the N360 delivers a gigabit to either of the currently available Siklu MultiHaul Terminal Units.



When deployed in a mesh topology, Siklu's self-organizing protocols centrally controlled from SmartHaul SON, ensure "light-touch" deployments and on-going optimizations, eliminating service disruptions.



"Siklu continues to be the leader in mmWave systems, offering the broadest portfolio of PTP (EtherHaul™), PtMP (MultiHaul™), SaaS tools and now mesh products in the market." said Eyal Assa, Siklu's CEO. "When deploying Gigabit connections to customers it is not a one size fits all scenario. At Siklu we understand this and with the N360 we continue to provide solutions that deliver robust and sustainable ROIs to carriers and smart cities across the globe."





