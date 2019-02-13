Sierra Wireless Q4 revenues rise 10% YoY

Sierra Wireless reported Q4 2018 revenue of $201.4 million, an increase of 9.7% compared to $183.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Product revenue was $178.2 million, up 5.3% year-over-year, and Services and other revenue was $23.2 million, up 63.0% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. Net loss was $3.8 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to net loss of $3.5 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2017. Non GAAP Net earnings amounted to $9.0 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to net earnings of $9.2 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2017.



Quarterly revenue for the three business segments was as follows: (i) Revenue from OEM Solutions was $148.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, up 6.4% compared to $139.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2017; (ii) Revenue from Enterprise Solutions was $30.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, down 5.1% compared to $31.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2017; and (iii) Revenue from IoT Services was $22.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, up 89.1%, compared to $11.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, driven by the contribution from Numerex and organic subscriber growth.



“We are accelerating the transformation of the company into a global IoT solutions and services provider. We are centralizing our R&D, combining our global sales team and driving efficiency programs throughout our operations,” said Kent Thexton, President and CEO of Sierra Wireless.



