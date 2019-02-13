Sierra Wireless reported Q4 2018 revenue of $201.4 million, an increase of 9.7% compared to $183.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Product revenue was $178.2 million, up 5.3% year-over-year, and Services and other revenue was $23.2 million, up 63.0% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. Net loss was $3.8 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to net loss of $3.5 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2017. Non GAAP Net earnings amounted to $9.0 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to net earnings of $9.2 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2017.
Quarterly revenue for the three business segments was as follows: (i) Revenue from OEM Solutions was $148.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, up 6.4% compared to $139.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2017; (ii) Revenue from Enterprise Solutions was $30.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, down 5.1% compared to $31.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2017; and (iii) Revenue from IoT Services was $22.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, up 89.1%, compared to $11.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, driven by the contribution from Numerex and organic subscriber growth.
“We are accelerating the transformation of the company into a global IoT solutions and services provider. We are centralizing our R&D, combining our global sales team and driving efficiency programs throughout our operations,” said Kent Thexton, President and CEO of Sierra Wireless.
Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Sierra Wireless Q4 revenues rise 10% YoY
Sierra Wireless reported Q4 2018 revenue of $201.4 million, an increase of 9.7% compared to $183.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Product revenue was $178.2 million, up 5.3% year-over-year, and Services and other revenue was $23.2 million, up 63.0% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. Net loss was $3.8 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to net loss of $3.5 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2017. Non GAAP Net earnings amounted to $9.0 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to net earnings of $9.2 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2017.