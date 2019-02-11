RingCentral signs contract with Columbia supporting 44,000 faculty/students

Columbia University awarded a contract to RingCentral to deliver cloud-based communications to its 44,000 faculty and students.







Columbia University is replacing its legacy on-premises communications systems to provide greater mobility and enhanced student to student and student to faculty collaboration. The University will deploy 14,000 seats of RingCentral Office to faculty, which includes voice, video, team messaging, online meetings, SMS, and fax, and will roll out team messaging to 30,000 students.