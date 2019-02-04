Ribbon to acquire assets of Anova Data

Ribbon Communications, agreed to purchase the business and technology assets of Anova Data, a provider of advanced analytics solutions. Under the deal, the equity owners of Anova Data will receive at closing an aggregate of 3.3 million shares of Ribbon common stock in exchange for substantially all of the assets and liabilities of Anova Data. Ribbon does not expect that the acquisition will materially affect its financial results in 2019.



Anova Data offers a cloud-native, streaming analytics platform for network and subscriber optimization and monetization.



"These assets perfectly complement our existing security and analytics platform, Ribbon Protect," said Fritz Hobbs, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ribbon Communications. "Anova Data's cloud-native solutions, which already boast several global Tier 1 deployments, are expected to help us further expand our offerings to mobile service providers with a comprehensive solution set that combines subscriber-level analytics with real-time network optimization and intelligence."





