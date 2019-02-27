Rambus intros 32G SerDes PHY

Rambus released a 32G Multi-protocol SerDes PHY on GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22nm FD-SOI (22FDX) platform for high-volume, high-performance applications.



Rambus' SerDes PHY delivers data rates up to 32 Gbps and supports multiple standards including PCIe 4.0, JESD204B/C, CPRI, and Ethernet. The device is designed to meet the performance requirements of high-speed wireline, wireless 5G infrastructure & data center applications.



“Boasting increasingly high performance and network density, Rambus 28G and 32G SerDes will be critical to 5G infrastructure, wireless base stations and remote radio heads, autonomous vehicles, data center optical switches and highly anticipated technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning inferencing, smart cities, and more,” said Hemant Dhulla, vice president and general manager of IP Cores at Rambus. “By developing our high-speed interfaces on GF’s leading 22FDX process, we are able to deliver the high performance alongside reduced power and area required for these applications.”



