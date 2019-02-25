Rakuten will use Small Cells powered by Qualcomm

Rakuten upcoming next-generation end-to-end cloud-native mobile network across Japan will use small cells based on Qualcomm FSM Small Cell Platforms.



Rakuten plans to utilize small cells to reduce site acquisition and deployment cost and to provide indoor capacity. Rakuten will leverage network virtualization and small cells from the start and thereby create a network that can be scaled easily and deliver on the promise of 5G experiences to subscribers.







Qualcomm's solution offers advanced LTE features and a roadmap towards 5G-NR via the FSM Small Cell 5G Platform.“We are very excited to work with leading technology leaders such as Qualcomm Technologies as we advance towards realizing our vision of creating the world’s first end-to-end cloud-native mobile network,” said Tareq Amin, chief technology officer of Rakuten Mobile Network, Inc.“By designing a new mobile network with small cells as a key component, and with 5G-readiness in mind, Rakuten can intelligently deliver 4G LTE and 5G performance where it is needed to bring enhanced experiences for their subscribers,” said Rahul Patel, senior vice president and general manager, connectivity and networking, Qualcomm Technologies.