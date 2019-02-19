Rakuten picks Mavenir's NFV-Based RCS

Rakuten, which is preparing to launch Japan’s newest mobile network, selected Mavenir for.



The deployment will include Mavenir’s 5G ready platform that monetizes voice and messaging in a single application for least-cost roaming, integration to Rakuten ID single sign-on, that is completely cloud-based with full NFV deployed on the Rakuten Cloud Platform. Mavenir’s fully virtualized RCS AS and Client will enable Rakuten to launch new innovative services quickly for enterprises and subscribers.



“As Rakuten works to build the world’s first end-to-end cloud-native mobile network, partnering on development of next-generation voice and messaging services with Mavenir takes us one step closer to launch of a network without parallel,” said Rakuten Mobile Network CTO Tareq Amin. “Driving disruptive innovation like this in the telecommunications sector will position us to provide our subscribers in Japan with flexible, stable and competitive services.”



“As a leading messaging vendor for RCS services worldwide, Mavenir is in a unique position to make RCS successful and cost effective for Rakuten. Our virtualized, cloud-based RCS solution enables us to help Rakuten quickly and easily provide voice and messaging infrastructure as they prepare for their network launch later this year,” said Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO of Mavenir. “This selection underscores our ability to partner with innovative operators to deliver best-in-class software solutions in multi-vendor environments.”