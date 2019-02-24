Rajeev Suri: Nokia can meet demand for European 5G rollouts

It is bluntly not true that if a certain vendor is held back then 5G rollouts in Europe will be delayed and costs will rise, said Rajeev Suri, CEO of Nokia, speaking at a press event ahead of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.



Taking the example of current 5G rollouts underway in the United States, Suri said that it is illogical to assume that timely 5G rollouts in Europe are dependent on one vendor. Europe is likely to face to 5G rollout constraints from spectrum availability, which will play out over several years.



Suri also stated that Nokia has the technology and industrial capacity to meet whatever commercialization demands that mobile operators require.



Suri went on to give 5 predictions about 5G



1. Security will become (even more) non-negotiable

2. Operators will start to make money from 5G especially from enterprise services

3. 5G will uncork global productivity

4. 5G will grow and grow for the next decade

5. 6G - apart from researchers at Bell Labs and certain politicians, there's no need to talk about 6G when so much is yet to be accomplished in 5G.



