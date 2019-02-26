Qualcomm shows 5G PC with Snapdragon 7nm CPU and modem

Qualcomm introduced the first commercial 5G PC Platform, powered by its Snapdragon 8cx 5G compute platform and its Snapdragon X55 5G modem.



The premium thin and light PC will take advantage of the multigigabit capabilities of new 5G networks.



Qualcomm said its Snapdragon 8cx 5G platform will extreme performance, extreme battery life, and extreme connectivity. Snapdragon 8cx 5G platform promises multi-day battery life and multi-gigabit connectivity, in new thin, light and fanless designs. The company predicts that with the introduction of Snapdragon 8cx 5G, private 5G small-cell networks will proliferate in the enterprise."Our platforms were the first to bring gigabit, and now multi-gigabit LTE to the PC,” said Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager, Mobile, Qualcomm Technologies,Inc. “We also brought multi-day battery life to the PC, and with the Snapdragon 8cx 5Gcompute platform, we innovate once again to bring the best of our computing and connectivity technologies into a single platform to modernize the enterprise.”