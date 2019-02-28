Qualcomm offers Mesh Wi-Fi design kit for Amazon Alexa

Qualcomm is introducing a development kit for mesh Wi-Fi networks, qualified by Amazon, to integrate the Amazon Alexa Voice Service (AVS). This helps manufacturers to quickly create mesh Wi-Fi systems with Alexa for bringing the convenience of voice control to connected devices throughout the home.



Voice control is becoming a new way for consumers to be able to more easily manage their smart home devices. The addition of Alexa, integrated via the ClearVoice far-field voice enhancement software solution from Meeami Technologies, makes it easy for mesh networking manufacturers to provide leading voice capabilities to their customers layered on the Qualcomm Wi-Fi mesh platforms.



“Mesh networks have become the new standard to support the best possible connected experience in the home. By adding Amazon’s advanced voice capabilities through the Alexa Voice Service, we are unlocking new opportunities for customers to enable exciting new smart home experiences controlled with the simplicity of voice,” said Nick Kucharewski, vice president and general manager, Wireless Infrastructure and Networking, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “By integrating our mesh platform with Alexa, we create a powerful development kit that is designed to enable device manufacturers to quickly and economically bring innovative new products to market and meet the development speed of this fast-growing market.