Qualcomm intros 5G gateway for sub-6GHz and mmWave fixed

Qualcomm introduced its first 5G customer premise equipment (CPE) reference design for sub-6 GHz and millimeter wave (mmWave) 5G fixed wireless broadband (FWB) products.



The reference design features the newly announced second generation Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G modem and next-generation Qualcomm RF front-end (RFFE) components and modules for sub-6GHzand mmWave deployments, providing a 5G modem-to-antenna solution.



"Qualcomm Technologies is committed to enabling our customers to develop the next-generation of 5G products and services and this reference design will allow manufacturers and ISPs to accelerate the deployment of fixed wireless broadband services using 5G,” said Durga Malladi, senior vice president and general manager, 4G/5G, Qualcomm.



“With support for both mmWave and sub-6GHzspectrum bands manufacturers can address multiple operators needs as they look to improve network performance, increase range, provide an unsurpassed user experience, and expand fixed broadband coverage by taking advantage of 5G infrastructure.”





