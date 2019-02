Orange and NTT have entered into a strategic R&D pact covering multiple technology domains including 5G, network transformation, AI, IoT, cloud services, etc.





“As Europe embarks on its own 5G journey, our collaboration with NTT will be very precious. Both parties share a commitment to continuous learning and cultural exchange, which I fundamentally believe is essential in today’s global environment. The mutualisation of our respective research learnings will enable us to identify and develop better services for customers in our respective regions, and support the development of our multinational business customers internationally,” stated Stéphane Richard, chairman & CEO, Orange Group.