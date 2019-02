Optoscribe and Sumitomo collaborate on multicore fiber components

Optoscribe, a supplier of 3D glass-based integrated photonics components, and Sumitomo Electric Industries, agreed to collaborate to provide multicore fiber (MCF) components for datacom and telecom applications.



Optoscribe’s 3D glass-based photonic integrated circuits combine embedded waveguides and high precision micromachining for applications ranging from data center optical transceiver interconnects, to fiber connectivity and consumer electronics.



The companies said their cooperation will seed the market for practical use cases of Sumitomo Electric’s MCF interconnects. This is especially true for four core (or greater) MCF with fan-in / fan-out components based on 3D glass-based photonic technology in datacom applications where ultra-high density optical interconnect is required.



Nick Psaila, CEO of Optoscribe, said: “We are delighted to embark on this strategic cooperation with Sumitomo Electric. We see this as a great opportunity to jointly address the performance challenges faced by datacom and telecom applications, while creating and fostering the supply chain for further deployment of multicore fiber and related technologies.”



