Optiva's BSS Revenue Management Suite now on Google Cloud

Optiva's end-to-end BSS solution is now available on Google Cloud Platform (GCP).



As the next generation of the Optiva Turnkey Converged Billing (TCB) solution, Optiva Revenue Management Suite offers CSPs tools to retain and increase their customer base. The suite provides features for charging, billing, product catalog and order management and is available for deployment in both private and public cloud environments. When deployed on the public cloud via GCP, Optiva Revenue Management Suite provides up to 80 percent lower total c



ost of ownership (TCO) by leveraging the auto-scaling capabilities of the public cloud.Optiva said its BSS suite is ideally suited for CSPs looking for a solution that is quick to deploy, easy to upgrade and runs natively in the cloud as a turnkey solution.“This is another significant step forward in Optiva’s $100 million cloud transformation plan, bringing innovation and big savings to telcos,” said Danielle Royston, CEO of Optiva. “Optiva now has two cloud offerings for CSPs: the best-in-breed Optiva Charging Engine for CSPs who need 10x faster transaction processing speed and, now, the best-in-suite Optiva Revenue Management Suite geared for CSPs looking for the lowest cost, end-to-end turnkey solution. Cloud is coming to telco — not in 2029 — but today, in 2019. Soon CSPs of all sizes will be embracing the benefits of the public cloud.”