ONF launches Converged Multi-Access and Core Initiative

The ONF has launched a Converged Multi-Access and Core (COMAC) initiative for delivering next-generation services over both mobile and broadband networks.



The new COMAC Reference Design, which leverages the ONF’s Strategic Plan and ONF’s Reference Design working model, will enable Service Providers to program network slices combining various access and core technologies.



Carriers supporting the COMAC initiative include AT&T, China Unicom, Deutsche Telekom, Google, and Türk Telekom.









The COMAC Reference Design will specify the common requirements agreed to collaboratively by the ONF operators, and will provide a blueprint for an open source approach to address the space.HighlightsCOMAC access architecture is built on disaggregated RAN (leveraging the O-RAN RU/DU/CU architecture), disaggregated mobile core, and disaggregated Broadband Network Gateway (BNG) components. Elements from each are then redistributed and aggregated into a unified access layer, creating a SDN powered control plane and P4 powered user plane that each contain elements of the RAN CU, Mobile Core and BNG. This reformulated and highly optimized stack can thus manage high-speed subscriber traffic regardless of a user’s access link. COMAC will offer different implementation choices for 4G & 5G RAN as well as PON, WiFi, DOCSIS and fixed wireless broadband connectivity.COMAC integrates unified subscriber management, blending Mobile MME, HSS and BNG-Authentication and billing functions into a common platform that will enable operators to manage their user base as a unified whole rather than as distinct and isolated service offerings.The COMAC Open Source Project is crafting an Exemplar Platform (EP)with the support of operators AT&T, China Unicom, Deutsche Telekom, Google Cloud, Sprint and Türk Telekom and a supply chain ecosystem including Adtran, Intel, Radisys, GSLab and HCL.