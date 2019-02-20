Okinawa subsea cable to deliver 80 Tbps design capacity

The Okinawa Cellular Telephone Company has selected NEC to design, engineer, supply, install, test and implement an optical submarine cable system connecting Okinawa Prefecture and Kagoshima Prefecture in Japan.



The subsea cable will span a total length of approximately 760 km at a maximum depth of approximately 1,200 m. The cable system employs the latest optical wavelength multiplex transmission method, and the maximum design transmission capacity is 80 Tbps. The system is expected to enter service in April 2020.