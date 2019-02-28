OE Solutions announces 10G and 25G optical transceivers for 5G fronthaul

OE Solutions introduced 10Gbps and 25Gbps DWDM optical transceivers for the O-band and C-band, respectively.



These Industrial-Temperature rated (IT) transceivers, together with the company's previously released 25G LWDM optical transceiver, increase network operators’ options for leveraging wavelength multiplexing and economically deploy new wavelengths on existing fiber plant and serve added 5G radio heads with minimal changes to the optical architecture.



OE Solutions said its growing portfolio of 10Gbps and 25Gbps offers higher spectral efficiencies with DWDM transceivers in the O-band in addition to the more conventional use of DWDM in the C-band. These products not only increase the information density in a band, such as the O-band for example, but also offers an elegant migration path by leaving connections in other spectral bands of the same fiber unaffected.



“OE Solutions’ rapidly growing portfolio of 10Gbps and 25Gbps WDM transceivers helps Samsung provide more creative optical solutions for the 5G wireless fronthaul network”, said Mr. Seo, Director of Development at Samsung, adding “These new transceivers allow us to better tailor 5G network architectures to our customers’ specific situations and more efficiently utilize existing fiber plant, which saves our customers money”.



“We are keenly aware of the network operators’ urgent need for higher capacities in the fronthaul network while minimizing capital investments”, said Per Hansen, VP of Marketing and Sales at OE Solutions, and continued “OE Solutions is diligently continuing the development of new optical transceivers that will offer higher capacities with appropriate link budgets and reaches for the existing fiber plant while meeting the typical requirements for fronthaul networks.”



http://www.oesolutions.com





