NoviFlow and netElastic team on Virtual BNG

NoviFlow, which develops SDN network operating software (NOS), cybersecurity middleware and programmable network solutions, has partnered with netElastic to launch a Virtual BNG (vBNG) solution.



The disaggregated vBNG solution combines NoviFlow’s high-performance SDN switches and netElastics’s highly scalable NFV software.



Some highlights





The vBNG can scale from 10 Gbps x86 hardware-only to 400 Gbps with NoviFlow SDN switches.

The single control plane can operate seamlessly across DPDK and SDN switches enabling service providers to scale services

The solution is compatible with existing installed switches and routers

The vBNG supports up to 256,000 subscribers

The vBNG offers full support of NETCONF & YANG for maximum programmability and easy integration with existing infrastructure

Port Density – Up to 100 ports in a 2U format; Support for 10G, 40G, and 100G ports





“Our partnership with NoviFlow gives carriers the very best of SDN and NFV – greater scalability, performance, and flexibility, along with lower costs,” said Weixiao Liu, CEO of netElastic. “This joint solution enables carriers to realize the true benefits of SDN and NFV technologies while still leveraging existing investments. That’s what we’re hearing carriers ask for.”Dominique Jodoin, president and CEO of NoviFlow, explained, “NoviFlow’s NoviWare forwarding planes and the netElastic Virtual BNG were made for each other. The alliance between netElastic and NoviFlow provides a compelling new disaggregated vBNG solution with unprecedented price performance and scalability, and extends the radical CAPEX and OPEX benefits of SDN-based programmable forwarding planes to the BNG segment.”