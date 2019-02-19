Nokia updates its Anyhaul transport portfolio for 5G

Nokia is rolling out a number of additions and enhancements to its Anyhaul transport portfolio, including 25 Gbps PON connectivity to base stations. The updates span microwave, optical, IP and broadband technologies within Nokia's Software Defined Networking (SDN) transport architecture.



A new release of the Nokia Wavence microwave portfolio supports carrier aggregation to combine frequency bands in the traditional uWave or mmWave frequencies or even with existing third-party microwaves to achieve 5G-ready microwave throughput beyond 10 Gbps. The 2+0 E-Band systems ensure 20 Gbps throughput, as a single radio can provide 10 Gbps with the new 2 GHz channel bandwidth. These E-Band ultra-broadband radios are ready to be deployed in small form factor hardware variants to provide fiber-like backhauling for small cells. The Wavence family includes a new compact 5G-ready transceiver called UBT-C for optimal last mile connections.

The new Nokia 1830 Versatile WDM Module (VWM) Translation Line Unit (TLU)-200 provides high density wavelength translation at 10 Gbps and 25 Gbps speeds. Purpose-built for Cloud RAN and Edge Cloud requirements, it simplifies operations and improves reliability of fronthaul connectivity for 4G Common Public Radio Interface (CPRI)/Open Base Station Architecture Initiative (OBSAI) and 5G eCPRI data.

A new, compact interconnect router, the Nokia 7250 IXR-e, is purpose-built to support 5G and edge cloud requirements at or near base stations with 1/10/25/100 GE interfaces. The 7250 IXR-e features a compact architecture with efficient cooling and optimized space efficiency for minimal installation costs. It complements the previously released 7250 IXR-R6, which also supports 5G requirements and 1/10/25/100 GE interfaces.

A proof of concept of Nokia Broadband Anyhaul 25G Passive Optical Network (PON) demonstrates the viability of building on existing fiber infrastructure to offer 25 Gbps speeds. Co-existing with 2.5G and 10G PON technologies, 25G PON enables more radio access sites to be connected on the same fiber to reduce costs. Nokia successfully trialed 25G PON proof of concept with T-1 operators in North America and Japan in January 2019.

Highlights:"Our Anyhaul portfolio is a key element of the Nokia 5G Future X architecture, which equips our customers to take advantage of the promise of this next generation of network technology. Nokia Anyhaul has been deployed globally and is now being selected in countries such as the US, Japan, China, and South Korea where we are helping the fast-movers transform to 5G," stated Phil Twist, VP of Networks Marketing and Communications, at Nokia.