Nokia debuts FastMile 5G Gateway

Nokia unveiled its new FastMile 5G Gateway for residential and business Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) rollouts.



Optus is testing the FastMile 5G indoor gateway in a live network to simultaneous stream multiple 4K video services to select residential customers in Australia.







The indoor device connects wirelessly to the mobile network using either 3GPP compliant 5G New Radio (NR) or 4G signals. It offers carrier aggregation capabilities and can deliver peak speeds of 1 Gbps.Nokia said its FastMile 5G Gateway maximizes spectral assets and uses the industry's highest gain (11dBi) antenna to deliver up to twice the indoor coverage, three times the downlink capacity and five times the uplink capacity compared to traditional designs.