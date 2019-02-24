Nokia adds small cell options for mmWave and mid-band

Nokia announced two additions to its AirScale small cells portfolio that extend the high performance of 5G both indoors and outdoors and support a wide range of use cases.



A new compact millimeter wave (mmWave) radio supports 28 GHz and 39 GHz bands to provide extreme high-capacity for the busiest traffic locations, such as airports, stadiums and busy pedestrian zones. It allows 180-degree, 360-degree and multi-band deployments to provide flexible coverage that meets mmWave radio signal attenuation challenges. It offers support for eCPRI connectivity to a distributed data center provides high capacity fronthaul.



A new 5G pico Remote Radio Head for the Nokia AirScale Indoor Radio System enables an upgrade of indoor coverage to 5G without replacing installed hardware, even in complex buildings such as hospitals and shopping malls. The new 5G pico Remote Radio Head supports sub-6 GHz. It is deployable on an existing Distributed Antenna System. It provides high 4 x 250 mW output power for a wide coverage area. In addition, a new dual port Ethernet extender allows pico Remote Radio Heads to be located up to 200m away from the smart HUB for even greater deployment flexibility.Mark Atkinson, Head of 5G and Small Cells of Nokia said: "Small cells are perfectly suited for using 5G mmWave and mid-bands to deliver very high capacity to support the busiest traffic areas and ensure subscribers always enjoy the highest quality services. We are building on our small cells leadership to enable operators to deploy almost any scenario of 4G indoor and outdoor capacity and coverage that can be upgraded to 5G New Radio using a choice of spectrum bands."https://www.nokia.com/mwc