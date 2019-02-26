NETSCOUT’s InfiniStreamNG provides visibility in 5G

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS' InfiniStreamNG Smart Data platform is now supporting the entire 5G life cycle including planning, rollout, and optimization.



The solution can be used ro assure new virtual infrastructures and deploy next-generation services over 5G. NETSCOUT said its Smart Data provides unified, precise and early visibility into the risks to applications and services while addressing technology borders formed within the modern hyper-converged, hybrid cloud environment.



The latest release of the ISNG 5G solution is 3GPP Release 15 compliant, with support for non-standalone 5G networks, end-to end, with or without Control and User Plane Separation (CUPS). ISNG provides continuity for existing services by providing monitoring, visibility, and troubleshooting for 4G LTE/5G New Radio (NR) deployment options with or without CUPS. The solution supports virtualization of the mobile network with orchestration, edge-cloud and network slicing, providing carriers with visibility across their complex, hybrid network.



“Our customers must be ready to compete in this 5G world with NFV-ready monitoring solutions for new services including IoT that are running in the edge-cloud,” said Bruce Kelley, senior vice president, chief technology officer, NETSCOUT. “These new services demand Visibility Without Borders, which translates into having a consistent and precise view into the health and performance of service levels. This gives service providers visibility across complex environments, including virtual and physical resources, making it possible for service providers to effectively plan for, launch, and operationalize 5G offerings with confidence.”