NetQuest announces FPGA-powered 100G packet processing platform

NetQuest, which specializes in optical network visibility solutions, announced the general availability of its OMX3200 packet processing platform.



The company said its new platform enables seamless migration to 100G network monitoring architectures to help SecOps and NetOps teams keep up with the dramatic growth in network traffic. The OMX3200 provides a multi-terabit visibility solution with line-rate packet optimization and metadata generation enabling persistent monitoring of every IP packet traversing 100G+ networks.



The OMX3200 leverages FPGA technology to offload a wide array of critical visibility functions. It can:





Optimize tool utilization by processing headers and tunneling protocols

Significantly reduce traffic forwarded to costly analysis tools while maintaining 100% visibility by generating rich flow-based metadata records

Enable access to IP traffic carried over WANs by removing optical transport protocols

“x86 and COTS switching-based monitoring solutions were initially effective at handling 100G network deployments and will remain viable moving forward for smaller tactical applications,” said Jesse Price, CEO and President of NetQuest Corporation. “The mass migration to 100G networks is accelerating and 200/400G upgrades are not far behind. The modular packet processing capacity of the OMX3200 provides a scalable approach for security and network operations teams to cost-effectively transition to 100G while leveraging their existing monitoring tool chain infrastructure.”