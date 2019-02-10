Molex showcases Enhanced Automotive Ethernet Network Platform

Molex will showcase the next evolution of its 10 Gbps Automotive Ethernet Network Platform at this week's annual Automotive Ethernet Congress (AEC) in Munich, Germany.



At the system’s core is the Molex gateway, a secure networking hub that aggregates and processes data from all domains and devices, seamlessly integrating multiple hardware and software systems as well as legacy automotive protocols.



Molex’s multi-layered security approach includes enhanced hypervisor capabilities that allow the platform to run multiple virtual machines and applications simultaneously, giving automakers more flexibility, while also providing powerful encryption and certification technology for a more layered and secure network. Safety enhancements include new multi-zone, fail-functional, and redundancy capabilities. The reliable interface necessary to seamlessly connect the high-bandwidth, data-intensive applications is the Molex HSAutoGig high-speed Ethernet cabling solution designed for greater vehicle autonomy, delivering best-in-class 20 Gbps+ data speeds.



“We are deeply committed to a leadership role addressing increased demand for a high-bandwidth end-to-end Ethernet-based open architecture solution,” stated Alex Bormuth, director of business development for the German market, Molex. “The next evolution of our Ethernet-based platform delivers fast and reliable data transmission, support for IP protocols, network traffic prioritization, and stringent security protocols that are all essential to designing next-generation intelligent, autonomous and connected vehicles.”