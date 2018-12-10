Mexico's GTAC deploys Infinera for nationwide backbone

Grupo de Telecomunicaciones de Alta Capacidad (GTAC) has deployed the Infinera mTera universal switching and transport solution to scale long-haul service capacity and increase efficiency in its nationwide fiber backbone.



The mTera deployment interconnects major cities across Mexico, including Mexico City, Estado de México, Guadalajara, Puebla, Hermosillo, Queretaro and Ciudad Juarez, among others. Working with the Infinera global services organization, GTAC was able to deploy and turn up end-user customer services over 51 sites in 10 weeks.



“We are excited to be a solutions partner to GTAC and help them transform their fiber optic infrastructure to deliver enhanced value to their customers,” said Bob Jandro, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales at Infinera. “In addition to providing a scalable foundation for growth, the innovative universal switching capabilities of our mTera platform make it an ideal solution for metro and long-haul core networks experiencing traffic growth driven by mobile, cloud and video services and applications.”





