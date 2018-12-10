Mexico's GTAC deploys Infinera for nationwide backbone

Grupo de Telecomunicaciones de Alta Capacidad (GTAC) has deployed the Infinera mTera universal switching and transport solution to scale long-haul service capacity and increase efficiency in its nationwide fiber backbone.
The mTera deployment interconnects major cities across Mexico, including Mexico City, Estado de México, Guadalajara, Puebla, Hermosillo, Queretaro and Ciudad Juarez, among others. Working with the Infinera global services organization, GTAC was able to deploy and turn up end-user customer services over 51 sites in 10 weeks.
“We are excited to be a solutions partner to GTAC and help them transform their fiber optic infrastructure to deliver enhanced value to their customers,” said Bob Jandro, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales at Infinera. “In addition to providing a scalable foundation for growth, the innovative universal switching capabilities of our mTera platform make it an ideal solution for metro and long-haul core networks experiencing traffic growth driven by mobile, cloud and video services and applications.”
Infinera adds Advanced Data Encryption to mTera Platform
The mTera platform offers network operators the flexibility to define any interface with OTN, Multiprotocol Label Switching-Transport Profile (MPLS-TP) or Carrier Ethernet switching, decreasing network complexity while accelerating new service deployment across metro, regional and long-haul networks.
Highights of the Infinera mTera Universal Switching Platform:
- Scale up to 7 Tb/s in a single shelf or 12 Tb/s in a paired shelf configuration
- Easily migrate Synchronous Optical Networking (SONET)/Synchronous Digital Hierarchy (SDH) to packet-optical technologies
- Minimize regens with reach of over 5,000 kilometers (km) in terrestrial networks and over 12,000 km in submarine networks
- Most solutions on the market bulk encrypt all the data going through a transponder, providing no ability to differentiate services across the interface. Conversely, the mTera platform provides Layer 1 OTN data encryption in a multi-terabit, multi-layer switching platform, enabling network operators to differentiate services by selectively encrypting individual or multiple services. The optional Layer 1 OTN data encryption technology on the mTera platform is enabled via software and can be applied at wire speed to 100 gigabits per second, 10 Gb/s and sub-rate leased line services with Ethernet, OTN or SONET/SDH, as well as other client interfaces.