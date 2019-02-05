MACOM posts revenue of $151M, up 15% yoy

MACOM reported quarterly evenue of $150.7 million for the period ending December 28, 2018, an increase of 15.1% compared to $130.9 million in the same period a year earlier. Gross margin was 50.8%, compared to 46.6% in the previous year. Net loss from continuing operations was $23.4 million, or $0.44 loss per diluted share, compared to net loss of $17.0 million, or $0.49 loss per diluted share, in the previous year.





“Revenue for the fiscal first quarter was $151 million dollars, roughly flat sequentially. Adjusted gross margin was 56% and adjusted earnings per share was $0.20. All in all, a solid quarterly performance in the face of a challenging macro environment,” commented John Croteau, President and CEO of MACOM.“Seasonally speaking, the early part of the year normally tends to have lower visibility as orders slow ahead of Chinese New Year. This year, trade tensions and recent geopolitical events have exacerbated the situation, which we view as short-term and temporary in nature. Based on current discussions with customers, we believe end market demand looks healthy for the year as a whole, with 5G in particular expected to drive a rebound for MACOM in the second half of the calendar year.”