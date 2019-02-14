Lumos lights up 10G PON in rural Virginia with ADTRAN

Lumos Networks is deploying ADTRAN's 10G fiber access portfolio to deliver network-wide 10Gbps or 10G fiber services for small business customers in rural Virginia.



Lumos Networks, which has been an ADTRAN customer for nearly a decade, is using the ADTRAN Total Access 5000 fiber broadband platform as the cornerstone of its access network. The carrier is now using the ADTRAN software-defined access (SD-Access) architecture.



“The number of applications that require more robust broadband services continues to grow for both residential and small business customers, especially with emerging technologies accelerating network demands,” said Lumos Networks SVP and General Manager Diego Anderson. “Our partnership with ADTRAN positions us to create reliable connections with our customers while delivering a level of distinguishing service and support over a fiber-based infrastructure. The initial product offering will include tiered symmetrical speed profiles of two, four and eight gigabits per second for delivering higher-speed solutions to meet evolving customer requirements. We also anticipate increasing speed profiles in the future based on the flexibility provided within this platform.”“Lumos Networks is committed to serve as the leading provider of fiber broadband services in each of its markets so that its customers can reap the benefits that next-generation 10G services bring to communities and individual customers,” stated ADTRAN’s Vice President and Head of Sales for the Americas Harris Razak.