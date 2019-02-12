Lumina extends OpenDaylight SDN controller to legacy elements

Lumina Networks, which offers an SDN Controller powered by OpenDaylight, is extending its platform to simplify legacy resource automation in support of the transformation journey to 5G deployments and DevOps principles.



The new Lumina Extension & Adaptation Platform (LEAP) uses model-driven frameworks to shield the complexity of underlying southbound interfaces. As part of Lumina’s Intent-Driven Service Automation solution, LEAP extends the capabilities of Lumina’s OpenDayLight-based (Fluorine release) SDN controller to enable intent-driven network operations. In a language agnostic manner, the platform promotes the addition of new microservices-based components and allows DevOps teams to leverage existing scripting skills to extend their service automation frameworks in-house.



Lumina said its goal with LEAP is to simplify service provisioning with automation while extending the life of legacy network elements through programmability. In brownfield environments, it could be used to provision devices with legacy interfaces to co-exist with programmable network elements. For service assurance enablement, LEAP could be used to collect parameters, normalize them, and push them for other functionality, such as alarming, statistics, notifications, etc.



“We are excited to announce a solution which extends the life of existing capex investments while decreasing service delivery times from months to minutes,” says Andrew Coward, CEO of Lumina Networks. “LEAP helps Service Providers take control of the network transformation and 5G service innovation while delivering the proven benefits of OpenDaylight to manage and automate heterogeneous environments.”



https://www.luminanetworks.com/products/leap/



