Lumentum appoints CFO

Lumentum announced the appointment of Wajid Ali as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), replacing Christopher Coldren who had been serving as the company's Interim Chief Financial Officer since June 2018.



Ali joins Lumentum from Synaptics, where he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Prior to that, he was Vice President and Controller of Teledyne Technologies, after having served as Chief Financial Officer at DALSA Corporation, a public semiconductor company that was acquired by Teledyne in 2011. He also held key financial management positions at AMD and ATI, overseeing the finance functions for large business groups.