Lenovo unveils Edge Computing Portfolio, invests in IoT

Lenovo Data Center Group (DCG) introduced its ThinkSystem SE350 edge server, the first of a family of edge servers to come from the firm. The company is also showcasing a Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) platform along with Wind, WizR, Vertiv and Intel.



The new edge server is just slightly larger than a ThinkPad, making it suitable for deployment in tight spaces, mounted on a wall, stacked on a shelf or mounted in a rack. In addition to Ethernet, connectivity options include Wi-Fi and LTE.



“There is tremendous opportunity to help customers realize the power that edge computing can bring to their organizations,” said Kirk Skaugen, Executive Vice President, Lenovo and President of Lenovo Data Center Group. “We’ve made significant focused investments in our IoT and Telco offerings over the past year with several strategic partners, enabling connectivity from edge to data center. We are committed to supporting industry open source initiatives, including the Open RAN, and Lenovo looks forward to co-chairing the Open RAN (O-RAN) Cloudification and Orchestration groups.”



In IoT, Lenovo is working with Pivot3 to drive smart city capabilities. In collaboration with SecureTech, a leading integrator of video security solutions, Lenovo and Pivot3 helped a leading Middle East hospitality customer secure their sprawling hotel complex meeting their mission-critical requirements for resilience, security and manageability.



