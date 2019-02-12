Lenovo offers data center hardware on a subscription basis

Lenovo is introducing a subscription-based offering that allows customers to use and pay for data center hardware and services – on-premise or at a customer-preferred location – without having to purchase the equipment.



Lenovo TruScale Infrastructure Services is a new take on procuring IT resources via a consumption-based, subscription model. The company says these customers do not need to take capital ownership of the hardware or other IT assets. They can simply pay for what they use each month as part of their operating expenses. Lenovo’s ThinkSystem and ThinkAgile product portfolios are available through this offering, which includes hardware installation, deployment, management, maintenance and removal.



“Lenovo is accelerating our customers’ Intelligent Transformation and digital journey by providing them with a new way of securing and deploying infrastructure. By eliminating the capital expense of purchasing IT equipment and replacing with a subscription model, customers can now focus on supporting their business growth, knowing that they’ll have the right flexibility across their environment,” said Roderick Lappin, Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer at Lenovo Data Center Group. “Lenovo TruScale Infrastructure Services combines the economic flexibility of cloud with the security of on-premise data, giving customers more agility, efficiency and simplicity in how they operate.”



http://www.truscale.com