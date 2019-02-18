L-com's Active Optical USB 3.0 cables offer 20m reach

L-com Global Connectivity introduced a series of active optical USB 3.0 cable assemblies which can extend USB signals up to 20 meters.



The cables were developed to extend USB 3.0 beyond the five meter limit while supporting transmission speeds up to 5 Gbps. These new active optical assemblies also feature high-flex construction supporting greater than five million cycles, Type A to Micro-B connectors and gold-plated contacts to support repeated mating cycles.



"Many of our customers' USB 3.0 applications require device connectivity over longer distances where standard, passive USB 3.0 cables won't work due to their five meter limitation. Our single cable solution eliminates the need for bulky USB repeaters and offers our customers streamlined USB 3.0 connectivity up to twenty meters," said Brian Gates, Product Manager.



http://www.l-com.com





