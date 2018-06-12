Juniper expands 5G portfolio with new routers, line cards, silicon

Juniper Networks unveiled a major refresh to its metro, edge and core solutions to accelerate service providers’ 5G transformation.
The rollout builds on Juniper's introduction last year of an MX Series 5G Universal Routing Platform powered by a new generation of its custom ASICs promising extensive programmability and performance improvements for supporting resource-intensive applications like 5G and secure SD-WAN-based managed services. The company says these new solutions, combined with its Contrail software, will help service providers achieve a holistic approach to infrastructure transformation that is cloud-centric, secure, and automated
Highlights:
- Introducing the 1 RU ACX700 Universal Metro Router to serve access applications with IPsec transport. It supports the precise timing and bandwidth requirements for 5G and meets the environmental requirements for deployment at remote, hardened sites such as street cabinets. The platform offers 24x10GbE and 4x100GbE port densities. The router is based on merchant silicon. Commercial availability is expected in early 2020.
- Introducing the 3 RU ACX700 Universal Metro Router with 2.4 Tbps of total system performance in a temperature-hardened form factor for both pre-aggregation and aggregation. The route is based on merchant silicon. Commercial availability is expected in early 2020.
- Introducing the MPC11E line card for the MX2000 Series 5G Universal Routing Platform. The new line card is powered by Juniper’s Penta Silicon, delivering a three-fold increase in line card and system capacity with 4 Tbps per slot capacity for high-capacity edge routing platforms. The Juniper Penta Silicon-powered MPC11E line card is expected in the second half of 2019.
- Introducing new Triton Silicon capable of delivering 400GbE native MACsec support. The new Triton Silicon will enable leading 100GbE and 400GbE density in Juniper's PTX10008 and PTX10016 Universal Chassis. The new Juniper Triton silicon promises a ~70 percent power efficiency gain (~0.15 watts per gigabit) over existing Junos Express Plus silicon, leading to a 380% bandwidth increase over the previous generation line cards in the PTX10008 and PTX10016. The new Triton Silicon-powered 14.4Tb line cards for the PTX10008 are expected to be available during the second half of 2019.
“Service providers seek agility, cost savings and new services from 5G networks, but capitalizing on these benefits requires a complete transformation of infrastructures, operations and services. With today’s announcement, Juniper Networks is giving service providers the building blocks required to create 5G-ready networks built for simplicity and agility that are capable of supporting immense traffic demands for the future. By combining the attributes of secure and automated cloud architectures, Juniper is ushering in the next era of service provider networking,” stated Brendan Gibbs, Vice President, Product Management, Juniper Networks.
Juniper refreshes MX edge routers powered by own Penta silicon
Juniper Networks introduced its new MX Series 5G Universal Routing Platform powered by a new generation of its custom ASICs promising extensive programmability and performance improvements for supporting resource-intensive applications like 5G and secure SD-WAN-based managed services.
The new "Penta" silicon, which leverages 16nm geometry, functions as the packet forwarding engine for the MX series. It delivers a 50 percent power efficiency gain (0.5 watts per gigabit) over the existing Junos Trio chipset, which leads to a 3x bandwidth increase for the MX960, MX480 and MX240. Juniper designed the Penta silicon with native support of both MACsec and an IPsec crypto engine – an industry-first – that can originate and terminate thousands of IPSec sessions without sacrificing performance. Additionally, Juniper Penta supports flexible native Ethernet support (FlexE).
Juniper Penta silicon features:
Juniper said its MX Series 5G platform is the first networking platform to support a standards-based hardware accelerated 5G user-plane in both existing and future MX routers to enable converged services (wireless and wireline) on the same platform while also allowing integration with third-party 5G control planes. Juniper expects this will lower total cost of ownership by as much as three to four times over software-based user plane implementations for MXs deployed in the field.
In addition, the rollout expands Juniper Universal Chassis system. The previously announced PTX and QFX Universal Chassis gains two new MX variants: MX10008 and MX10016. The 13-RU MX10008 and 21-RU MX10016 Universal Chassis bring industry-leading and space-saving scale for edge routers at 19.2Tbps and 38.4Tbps, respectively.
The new "Penta" silicon, which leverages 16nm geometry, functions as the packet forwarding engine for the MX series. It delivers a 50 percent power efficiency gain (0.5 watts per gigabit) over the existing Junos Trio chipset, which leads to a 3x bandwidth increase for the MX960, MX480 and MX240. Juniper designed the Penta silicon with native support of both MACsec and an IPsec crypto engine – an industry-first – that can originate and terminate thousands of IPSec sessions without sacrificing performance. Additionally, Juniper Penta supports flexible native Ethernet support (FlexE).
Juniper Penta silicon features:
- 16nm with Integrated 3D HBM Memory reducing packaging by 83% over the 4th Generation Trio silicon
- 500G Full Duplex / 1T Half Duplex
- 50Gbps SERDES
- Fully Programmable Packet Pipeline
- Fully Fungible Integrated Databases for FIB, ACLs, Tunnels, Telemetry, and more…
- Built-in FlexEthernet Support
- Built-in MACSec & IPSec Tunnel Encryption Engine (Industry First)
Juniper said its MX Series 5G platform is the first networking platform to support a standards-based hardware accelerated 5G user-plane in both existing and future MX routers to enable converged services (wireless and wireline) on the same platform while also allowing integration with third-party 5G control planes. Juniper expects this will lower total cost of ownership by as much as three to four times over software-based user plane implementations for MXs deployed in the field.
In addition, the rollout expands Juniper Universal Chassis system. The previously announced PTX and QFX Universal Chassis gains two new MX variants: MX10008 and MX10016. The 13-RU MX10008 and 21-RU MX10016 Universal Chassis bring industry-leading and space-saving scale for edge routers at 19.2Tbps and 38.4Tbps, respectively.
Juniper pushes ahead with 400G based on its own silicon
Juniper Networks is bringing 400GbE capabilities across its wide-area network, data center and enterprise portfolio starting in the second half of 2018, including 400GbE in backbone, peering, data center interconnect, scale-out metro core, telco-cloud services and hyperscale data center IP fabrics. The announcement includes product refreshes for Juniper’s PTX, QFX and MX series platforms based on the company's recently announced 400GbE-capable Juniper...