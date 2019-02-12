Jack Water appointed President of Zayo Networks

Jack Waters has been appointed President, Zayo Networks and Chief Operating Officer of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. In this expanded role, Waters will lead the company’s global Networks business, including the fiber solutions, transport, enterprise and strategic networks businesses in addition to network operations and security.



Waters has served as Zayo’s Chief Technology Officer and President, Fiber Solutions since August 2016. During his tenure, Jack has led organic and inorganic expansion of the company’s fiber network, integrating six acquisitions, including Electric Lightwave, Optic Zoo, and Spread Networks.



Prior to joining Zayo, Waters served in numerous leadership roles at Level 3 Communications, including chief technology officer. He was with Level 3 from its inception, and oversaw most of the engineering, network, and operations functions during Level 3’s initial 18 years. Waters was an original member of the team responsible for InternetMCI and began his career at SURAnet, the Southeastern University Research and Academic Network. Waters is a frequent speaker at industry and policy events and serves on the board of directors of the Colorado Technology Association."Jack’s leadership will continue to be instrumental as we fully leverage our global fiber footprint to provide solutions to the world’s most innovative and impactful companies,” said Dan Caruso, Zayo Chairman and CEO. “He has put a foundation in place, including the regional and strategic fiber network teams, which will be key to driving momentum and further unleashing the value of our network.”