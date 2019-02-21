IP Infusion announces white box partnership with Infinera

IP Infusion, a supplier of carrier-grade software stacks, announced a partnership agreement with Infinera.



Specifically, Infinera will use IP Infusion’s OcNOS networking operating system to enhance its IP-based white box offerings targeting a broad range of transport applications, including packet-optimized Data Center Interconnect (DCI).



New initiatives such as the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) Distributed Cell Site Gateway and ONF’s CORD reference designs are looking to disaggregated open infrastructures that offer choice, innovation and cost efficiencies.



"We are excited to partner with Infinera, a company with a distinguished track record of innovation in packet optical networking and a leader in open and disaggregated solutions for carriers, ICPs, and data center operators worldwide,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion.