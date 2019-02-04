Intel invests in Catalytic, Fortanix, Pliops

Intel Capital announced investments in three startups:





Catalytic (Chicago) -- offers a SaaS intelligent automation platform that can remove many of a business’ manual data processing tasks. The platform has more than 200 actions that enable users to rapidly build an intelligent automation layer to process data, documents, emails, websites and systems. In addition to reducing manual effort, Catalytic shortens cycle time and improves accuracy. Intel led the Series B round of funding, which amounted to $23 million. Other investors include Redline Capital, NEA, Boldstart, and Hyde Park Angels. https://catalytic.com/

Fortanix (Mountain View, California) -- allows customers to more securely operate even the most sensitive applications without having to trust the cloud. The company provides unique deterministic security by encrypting applications and data everywhere – at rest, in motion and in use – with its Runtime Encryption technology built upon Intel SGX. Intel led the Series B round of funding, which amounted to $23 million. Other investors include Foundation Capital and Neotribe. https://www.fortanix.com/

Pliops (Ramat Gan, Israel) -- a new category of storage processor that enables cloud and enterprise data centers to access data up to 50x faster with 1/10th of the computational load and power consumption. The Pliops storage processor allows cloud databases like MySQL or Cassandra deployed on disaggregated Flash to scale more efficiently via a 90% reduction in compute load, a 20x reduction in network traffic, a 50x improvement to latency and over 10x application throughput. Pliops recently raised $30 million in Series B funding led by Softbank Ventures Asia, with participation from all Series A investors including Intel Capital, State of Mind Ventures (SOMV) and Viola Ventures, along with strategic investors Western Digital Capital and Xilinx. http://www.pliops.com/

“The cloud has been one of the most transformative trends in enterprise computing – boosting productivity, cutting costs and creating flexible environments. But cloud adoption still faces momentous challenges, including security risks and an exponential rise in computing complexity. That’s why we’re pleased to announce new investments in three exceptional companies that will help overcome these challenges,” stated Mauro D’Amato and Sunil Kurkure, investment directors at Intel Capital.