Intel demos 112G PAM-4 Transceiver I/O

Intel posted a new video demonstrating 112G PAM-4 I/O performance with a transceiver built with its "Falcon Mesa" 10nm FPGAs. The 112 Gbps serial transceiver is targeted at next-generation data center, enterprise, and networking environments.







