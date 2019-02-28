Infovista expands 5G testing and planning capabilities

Infovista announced new versions of its TEMS Investigation and Planet network planning and test solutions for mobile operators.



With this release, Infovista introduces support for 5G smartphones based on the Qualcomm X50 chipset. With initial support of Qualcomm based devices and plans for agnostic device support, customers will be able to choose between different test devices and scanners to support 5G NR network testing. This allows early adopters of 5G NR to gain insight into the performance of different smartphones and their interaction with real 5G NR networks ensuring QoE for subscribers. Infovista is now delivering this solution to a number of 5G NR Mobile Operators and to several global infrastructure suppliers.



Infovista also announced a new version of its RF planning tool, Planet. Planet now provides customers with new, unprecedented levels of accuracy and performance including, enhanced 3D capabilities, and its ability to use big data to predict data traffic. Infovista has also improved accuracy by producing high-definition GeoData and 5G antenna patterns.



https://www.infovista.com/products/tems-portfolio