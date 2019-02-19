Infinera's ICE6 delivers 800G waves

Infinera's sixth-generation Infinite Capacity Engine (ICE6) will deliver a new benchmark in high-capacity optical transmission with dual-channel 800 gigabits per second (800G) per wave and leading optical performance.



ICE6 combines Infinera’s sixth-generation photonic integrated circuit (PIC) with its in-house 7nm FlexCoherent digital signal processor (DSP) technology. It is packaged in a cross-platform digital coherent module.



Infinera said its leap to 800G waves is achievable thanks to its use of revolutionary Nyquist subcarriers, deep vertical integration, and mastery of indium phosphide photonics. Featuring a second-generation probabilistic constellation shaping engine, powered by 7 nm technology and a comprehensive toolkit of advanced coherent technologies, ICE6 will deliver up to 45 percent higher maximum capacity per fiber, streamlined operations and lowest total cost of ownership.



“Infinera continues to lead industry innovation with ICE6, delivering the first coherent 800G per wave solution to the market ahead of schedule,” said Dr. Dave Welch, Infinera Founder and Chief Innovation Officer. “Similar to the launch of ICE4, ICE6 will transform the market by delivering cutting-edge technology, designed in house, enabling network operators to respond to the insatiable demand for capacity quickly while optimizing costs.”



The ICE6 PIC is available today, and will be demonstrated for the first time at next month's OFC in San Diego, The FlexCoherent 6 DSP will be available in Q3-2019, with the complete ICE6 optical engine available by end of year, and platforms powered by ICE6 commercially available in the second half of 2020.





