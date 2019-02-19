Infinera outlines "Infinite" end-to-end network architecture

Infinera outlined its end-to-end architecture for instantly scalable, self-optimizing networks that dynamically adapt to the demands of users and applications.



The Infinite Network expands the power of Infinera’s unique vertically integrated Infinite Capacity Engine (ICE) and Instant Bandwidth operational model by introducing the newest generation of ICE technology, extending ICE and Instant Bandwidth to the network edge and integrating them into a comprehensive new framework of open, disaggregated, packet-optimized solutions with network automation and machine learning.





The Infinite Core delivers leading optical performance from metro to subsea, including 600 Gbps per wavelength transmission, record-breaking capacity-reach performance and Infinera’s uniquely flexible, scalable software-defined capacity on demand with Instant Bandwidth.

delivers leading optical performance from metro to subsea, including 600 Gbps per wavelength transmission, record-breaking capacity-reach performance and Infinera’s uniquely flexible, scalable software-defined capacity on demand with Instant Bandwidth. The Infinite Edge is designed to deliver comprehensive solutions for fiber deep architectures, including 5G and DAA. Infinite Edge solutions span Layer 0 to Layer 3 (optical, Ethernet and IP/MPLS with industry-leading technologies for operational efficiency and a disruptive disaggregated router solution that can accelerate innovation, automation and cost-efficiency. This vision encompasses a family of pluggable coherent optics, based on Infinera’s vertically integrated ICE technology, that can be deployed deep into edge networks, and virtualized lasers, a disruptive technology innovation that promises to dramatically reduce the cost and increase the flexibility of edge networks.

is designed to deliver comprehensive solutions for fiber deep architectures, including 5G and DAA. Infinite Edge solutions span Layer 0 to Layer 3 (optical, Ethernet and IP/MPLS with industry-leading technologies for operational efficiency and a disruptive disaggregated router solution that can accelerate innovation, automation and cost-efficiency. This vision encompasses a family of pluggable coherent optics, based on Infinera’s vertically integrated ICE technology, that can be deployed deep into edge networks, and virtualized lasers, a disruptive technology innovation that promises to dramatically reduce the cost and increase the flexibility of edge networks. Cognitive Networking addresses operators’ need to transform their operational models to increase efficiency and service agility. Today, Infinera provides operators with comprehensive foundational software solutions supporting multi-layer, multi-vendor network automation and optimization across The Infinite Core and The Infinite Edge, powered by Infinera’s Transcend software suite. Transcend applications today enable real-time application awareness, network performance monitoring, planning and multi-layer optimization. The new Cognitive Networking vision will integrate these real-time applications with real-time activation of Instant Bandwidth from edge to core, and add machine learning to continuously optimize application performance and network efficiency. With this comprehensive approach, Infinera will help operators realize their vision of an instantly scalable, self-optimizing network that dynamically adapts to the demands of users and applications.

Infinera said its aim is to enable operators to scale their networks efficiently to support relentless bandwidth growth and new bandwidth-intensive and latency-sensitive applications including 5G services, Distributed Access Architectures (DAA), data center interconnection and cloud-based business services.The Infinite Network consists of The Infinite Core, The Infinite Edge and Cognitive Networking, providing end-to-end intelligence and automation from edge to core.